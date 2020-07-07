Patrick Ryan Plummer

MOUNT VERNON, Washington — Patrick Ryan Plummer, 73, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington. He was born in Glasgow and attended Loyola High School and Sentinel High School in Missoula.

The United States Marine Corps Honor Guard will provide military honors for Pat’s service at Lakeview Cemetery, Polson at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

