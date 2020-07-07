× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON, Washington — Patrick Ryan Plummer, 73, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington. He was born in Glasgow and attended Loyola High School and Sentinel High School in Missoula.

The United States Marine Corps Honor Guard will provide military honors for Pat’s service at Lakeview Cemetery, Polson at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Please visit hawthornefh.com to share your thoughts and sign the online guest register.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, Washington.

