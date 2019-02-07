MISSOULA — Patrick Scott McClure made his journey to the Great Creator on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. He was embraced by his family that have gone before him. His father Roy, mother Lois, brothers Richard, Paul, Baby Jimmie and his sister Sharon.
Scott was born Oct. 19, 1947, in St. Ignatius, and shortly after the family soon moved to Polson where Scott attended public school with his siblings. Scott was and has always been well liked for his unique sense of humor, warming smile and caring personality. He was a man of his word and taught his family the importance of being a hardworking and honest person.
He left school early to join the Army and serve in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division at Cu Chi and other Army posts. For his bravery and service, he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Overseas Bar.
Following his service, Scott rejoined his family in Missoula in 1966. It was then that he met, courted and married the love of his life, Bonnie, in 1968. The two of them settled in Evaro and began a lifetime together.
Scott accepted an apprenticeship as a pressman and soon became the press foreman for the Missoulian, where he worked for over 20 years. In 1988 Scott made the decision to return to school and begin his new career as a Registered Nurse. He graduated from Salish Kootenai College and had a long successful career for caring for others in need at St. Patrick Hospital and other various clinics and medical practices.
Scott was a proud member of the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes, his great-grandfather walked out of the Bitterroot Valley with Chief Charlo and his people in 1891.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors going on trail rides, hunting, and camping with his family. In later years he enjoyed sitting on the deck having cigar talks with family and friends.
Although Scott had much to be proud of in his lifetime the most important thing to him was the love of his family and friends. Scott and Bonnie celebrated nearly 51 years of a beautiful partnership that was admired by many. Together they had three daughters, Dawn McClure (Scott Wiest), Heather Regan (Matthew) and Kimberly McClure; six beloved grandchildren Molly (Kory), Anna-Marie (Jesse), Joshua, Gabriel, Dean and John “Jack;” as well as three great-grandchildren, Ahriannah, Kase and Raylan.
Scott is survived by his oldest brother Roger. Scott will be greatly missed in the hearts of many including family, friends, and all that had the privilege of knowing him. Scott always told his daughters that death was a part of life which we should embrace. We all, as a family, will be reunited someday.
Funeral Services for Scott will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. with a Rosary at 1:30 p.m. all at The Lake Funeral Home, 101 6th Ave. E. in Polson. Burial will follow services at Lakeview Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Valor House, P.O. Box 7644, Missoula, Montana. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.