STEVENSVILLE — Patrick Steven Galipeau, 61, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Living Centre in Stevensville.

He was born Oct. 1, 1958 in Vancouver, Washington. He moved to Spokane, then to Missoula, then to Salt Lake City, then to Federal Way and then back to Stevensville where he resided with his folks, Joe and Lorna Galipeau since 2000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Pat traveled extensively around the country with Joe and Lorna in their motorhome. He was a keeper of appointments and a fine cook. He was the original “smart phone”; back in the day it was telegram, telephone or tele-Pat! He couldn’t tell a lie and struggled to keep a secret!

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.

He survived by his mom and dad; his brothers, Joe and wife JoAnn, Tom and wife Becky, Doug, Dave and Jim and wife Jackie; his sister, Suzanne; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Patrick will be missed by all who knew him.

No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will follow later this year. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Galipeau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.