Patrick Thomas Beers

Patrick Thomas Beers ("Pat") passed from this life unexpectedly, and joined our Lord on May 27, 2023. Pat was born at St. Patrick Hospital, to Thomas and Brenda Beers, on August 24, 1970, in Missoula, Montana.

Pat attended and graduated from Loyola Sacred Heart High School, where he made many lifelong friends. He graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Business Administration, with majors in Finance and Marketing. He built a full, rich, life, in the place that he loved so much.

Pat married his best friend and love, Sandra, on May 6, 2006, and the two spent twenty-two wonderful years living, loving, and building their life together. They enjoyed a rich family, complete with 5 grandchildren who adored him. Pat was a loving parent, mentor, and caring friend to his stepchildren, and he blessed their lives with kindness, humor, and a generous heart.

Pat loved his family and spoke fondly of his childhood and growing up in Montana. He loved spending time with his parents and looked forward to his time with them at the lake. He was an avid hunter and lifelong sportsman. He gave unselfishly of his time, affection, resources, and always had an ear to listen. He was humble and had a quiet strength that gave you confidence knowing he was there. He was a successful business owner, and he showed kindness, generosity, and patience to his employees. He was quick to smile, quick to lend a hand, and was well-loved for his easy-going and welcoming personality.

Pat is dearly missed, and is survived by his wife, Sandra Beers, his parents Thomas and Brenda Beers, stepchildren David Knapp (Karen), and Sarah Testerman (Eric), grandchildren Jace Knapp, Gracelynn Knapp, Gabriel Knapp, Isaiah Testerman, and Iris Testerman, sister Leanne Beers (Steve Schmidt), nephew Thomas Beers (Jasmine Schreckendgust), niece Jessica Beers, and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A rosary and vigil for Pat will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W Broadway Street, Missoula, Montana. At that time, family and friends will be able to offer their fond remembrances of Pat. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, 420 West Pine Street, Missoula, Montana, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, with a reception to follow at Garden City Funeral Home. Graveside services will be directly following the reception at St. Mary's Cemetery, 641 Turner Street, Missoula, Montana.