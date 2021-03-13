Patsy L. Schatz
Patsy L. Schatz, 84, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Auberge of natural causes. She was born Dec. 22, 1936 to Patterson & Lucille (Wey) McGee. Patsy graduated from Missoula County High School in 1954. She married Robert A. Schatz on June 18, 1955. They had three sons. Bob and Patsy lived in Livingston for a few years before moving back to Missoula in 1960. Patsy loved spending time with her grandchildren, she was an amazing cook, and everyone loved her sweet smile and personality.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard, Harry and Tiny; husband Robert; sons Stephen and Brian; and grandsons Patrick and Charlie.
Survivors include son Jeff (Cheryl); grandson Nick; granddaughter Jourdan; and great granddaughter Adelynn.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Missoula Cemetery. Garden City Funeral Home is helping with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society.