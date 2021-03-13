Patsy L. Schatz, 84, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Auberge of natural causes. She was born Dec. 22, 1936 to Patterson & Lucille (Wey) McGee. Patsy graduated from Missoula County High School in 1954. She married Robert A. Schatz on June 18, 1955. They had three sons. Bob and Patsy lived in Livingston for a few years before moving back to Missoula in 1960. Patsy loved spending time with her grandchildren, she was an amazing cook, and everyone loved her sweet smile and personality.