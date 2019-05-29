MISSOULA — Patti Wolf, loving wife, and mother of two, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home in the presence of her family. At the age of 54, she passed too soon after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 30, 1964, in Hamilton, where she spent her childhood and attended high school. She graduated in 1984, and after a whirlwind romance, she married her love, Thomas Wolf. She is remembered for her enduring faithfulness to God, and her love for family. They are left with tender memories of camping trips with her.
Patti is survived by her husband Thomas Wolf; her parents, Warren and Shirley Ash; her siblings, Randy Ash, Lindi Gueldenhaar and Sherri Topilko; her children, Chantel Wolf and Jared Wolf.
Patti’s Memorial Service will be held on June 1, at 1 p.m. at the Outdoorsman Church, 3020 South Ave W. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to gofundme.com/patti-wolf-memorial-fund.