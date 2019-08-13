ST. IGNATIUS — Pattie M. McDonald Urrabazo Johnson, age 75 of Buckeye, Arizona died July 30, 2019 in Buckeye. She was born April 10, 1944 in St. Ignatius to Alex and Carmelita McDonald.
Pattie is survived by her former husband, John P. H. Urrabazo; daughters, Janice M. McDonald, Pauline L. Urrabazo, and Yesenia I. Chavez; sons, Johnny A. Urrabazo, and Michael Marrisette; sisters, Eula Jean Bluff, and Iena Marrisette; and brothers, Dennis (Sonny Boy) McDonald, Robert (Bob) McDonald, and Terry L. McDonald. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy McDonald; and sisters, Marliss Santos, and Sharon Montague.
A wake is being held at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius with the Rosary being recited at 8 p.m. Tuesday (tonight). Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the St. Ignatius Mission with burial following in the Catholic Cemetery by her family.