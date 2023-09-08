MISSOULA—Paul Alan Dietrich passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of August 25, 2023. His last months were difficult ones after undergoing brain surgery and experiencing complications, but he never complained of any discomfort and maintained much of his trademark kind disposition and humor.

Paul was born in Deer Lodge, Montana, in 1951, the first child of Jack and Anne Dietrich. His sister Janet followed soon after, and the growing family moved to Billings, where brother David and sisters Suzy and Katja were born. Their new home on Pryor Lane became the site of family gatherings for the next seventy years. Generations of the Dietrich family also spent meaningful time at the beloved family cabin in Red Lodge and on the Bar Diamond ranch north of Billings, which they owned with their close friends the Carpenter family.

Paul attended Billings West High School, where he cemented several lifelong friendships, among them Greg Todd (Kathie) and Greg Jahn (Nancy Halter). He was an academic standout, senior class president, attended Boys State and Boys Nation, and achieved high ranks in the Boy Scouts, all while developing a healthy rabble-rousing streak. Legend has it that at one point during his senior year he was to give a speech to the local Rotary Club as the “Boy of the Month,” and only a last-minute intervention (after his speech was read prior to its planned delivery) spared the unsuspecting audience from a full-throated diatribe on the evils of government in the Vietnam war era.

Paul attended Wesleyan College in Connecticut, where he was inspired to pursue an academic career in his chosen field of religious studies, and where he met his wife of twenty-five years, Susan. After college, Paul and Susan moved to Chicago, where he obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. He wrote his dissertation on the 12th-century Christian monk and theologian Honorius Augustodunensis (haven’t we all). His first teaching position was at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where his son Christian was born in 1982. Months later, an opening in the University of Montana’s Religious Studies Department brought the young family back to Montana, where Paul and Susan raised their son and where Paul would teach religious studies and humanities courses until his retirement in 2017.

Paul loved and was loved by his family. His maintained a very close relationship with his son Christian and daughter-in-law Michelle. His siblings Janet, Dave, Suzy and Katja were a constant presence throughout his life and were especially close to him through his difficult last months. His nieces and nephews treasured their relationship with Uncle Paul, who was unfailingly kind and supportive to them all. Paul was also close throughout his life to his own cousins and extended family (including the Markette, Towle, and Kiefer families). He developed close connections to his extended family by marriage as well, including Michelle’s mother Pam Johnson and sister Megan Hofland and family Brett, Leah, and Drew (with whom he shared a memorable last cookout on the back deck near the end of his journey). He became a mainstay at Bradt family holidays in the Bitterroot Valley and greatly enjoyed this expansion in his family circle.

To know Paul (or to visit his home) was to know his love of books. He was exhilarated, moved, and profoundly impacted by the written word in countless forms and formats. To name any specific interest would fail to reflect the true breadth of his appreciation of art, knowledge, and the human experience of the natural world and the divine. He had many close friends through book clubs of which he was a part, and hosting book club meetings at his home in Grant Creek were undoubtedly some of his happiest times later in life. Paul will live on in every place where the many thousands of volumes he collected through the years will ultimately reside, whether in small personal collections held by family and friends, or in large university and public libraries.

His Catholic faith and church communities (most recently St. Francis Xavier parish in Missoula) were also central elements in his life. His academic interest in the theological writings of historical church figures such as St. Augustine, Thomas Aquinas, St. Anselm, St. Francis of Assisi, Hildegard of Bingen, Julian of Norwich, Meister Eckhart, and others, reflected a lifelong passion for mysticism and medieval spirituality in his own life. He often joked his conversion to Catholicism was an “occupational hazard,” but it was core to his experience of moving through this world and the next. We assume his departure was motivated in large part by a desire to consult directly with primary sources.

Paul’s passing was marked by minor miracles. He was sleeping and in no pain during a short stay in the hospital after a fall, where he was comforted and cared for by numerous family members and a compassionate nursing staff. The chaplain on duty at the Bozeman hospital just so happened to be Paul’s former close friend, pastor, and spiritual mentor in Missoula, Joseph Carver, and it was he who gave Paul his last rites and read aloud his favorite Psalm. Then, after hours of quiet Gregorian chant filling the air, a rousing church-bell chorus of “Final Angelus Bells” rang out loudly at the moment of his passing, entirely unplanned by those in the room—well, unplanned by all but one, it would appear.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Anne Dietrich and his niece Natalie Dietrich. He is survived by his son Christian Dietrich and daughter-in-law Michelle Dietrich; siblings Janet Dietrich (Dan Erikson), David Dietrich (Jan), Suzy Clarke (Ryan), and Katja Dietrich; nieces and nephews Elizabeth Erikson (Trapper Payne), Megan Lovgren (Jon), Ellen Erikson (Will Harris), Rachel Dietrich, Zoe Erikson, Patrick Clarke (Sharon), Bailey Clarke, and Jacob Oppelt; and grand-nieces and nephew Finley and Addison Lovgren and Archer and Weston Payne.

There will be two gatherings for Paul on Thursday, October 5, in Missoula, and all are welcome to join either or both. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier (420 W Pine Street) at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Highlander (200 International Drive) where you are welcome to share a story about your dear friend Paul. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 858, Helena, MT 59624.

Omnia quae sunt, lumina sunt. (All things that are, are lights.)

Be curious and kind.