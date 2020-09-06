Paul Andrew Overbaugh

Family and friends will remember the pride he displayed in taking care of his things. His vehicles were always spotless, his yard immaculate, his home fastidiously maintained and — to everyone’s amused amazement — he would even mow, rake and manicure his carefully selected campsites.

Paul achieved the status of journeyman carpenter and culminated his 33-year tenure with the University of Montana as Foreman of the Carpenter Shop in 2016.

After his retirement, Paul and Dawn enjoyed trips to Maui where he could soak up the sun and explore the island. A quiet and compassionate man, Paul’s smile made those around him feel welcome and loved. Paul was early to rise every morning to enjoy the peaceful stillness of each day and his time with God. As a devout Christian, he strived to live out his faith authentically. For 25 years, he was a faithful member of the Missoula Bible Church, where he served as Head Usher, board member, leadership team adviser, a member of the prayer team, sound board technician and also consulted on all construction-related projects.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of over 39 years, Dawn (Kramer), his sons: Justin (Rebecca), Brian (Jessica) and Jacob; grandsons Joshua, Benjamin, Gabriel and Matthias; mother-in-law Darlene Slocum and a loving assembly of siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Celebrate the Life of Paul Overbaugh with family and friends on Oct. 3, 2020, at Elk Meadows. We will gather in one of Paul’s favorite places to share stories and pay tribute to a man who felt most at home in the woods. The celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Those unfamiliar with the route to Elk Meadows can meet a caravan at the Lolo Harvest Foods parking lot (11300 US Hwy 93, Lolo) departing promptly at 9 a.m. Dress appropriately. A four-wheel drive vehicle is recommended. Carpooling is preferred. All times Mountain.