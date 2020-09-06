MISSOULA — Paul Andrew Overbaugh, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Missoula, on July 18, 2020. Born on March 21, 1953, to Ruth and Willis Overbaugh in Catskill, New York, he was the second oldest of five children. Raised on the banks of the Hudson River, Paul’s formative years were filled with adventures in the nearby Catskill Mountains. Paul graduated from Catskill High School in 1971, and briefly lived in Punta Gorda, Florida, after moving there with his family. It was there that he began his 45-year career in the construction industry by serving as a carpenter’s apprentice while building new homes in southwest Florida.
Traveling to Missoula in 1976, to visit his older brother, he found his true home and never left. He met his future wife Dawn in September of 1978, and they would later marry on Feb. 28, 1981. After moving to Evaro in 1985 they began a life of country living where horses, cows and tractors were a part of daily life. In 1989, Paul and Dawn took part in the “Great Centennial Cattle Drive.” Paul being the experienced carpenter that he was, drew plans and built their dream home in 1995.
Together Paul and Dawn enjoyed exploring Montana’s backwoods and searching for a new-found creekside camping spot. Paul loved the sound of the creeks and all that nature had to offer. A four-season outdoorsman, Paul also enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, cutting firewood, day trips to the Lochsa River and perhaps most of all, backcountry snowmobiling with his sons. Some of his favorite pastimes included his love of motor sports, drag racing in particular, as well as boxing and football.
Family and friends will remember the pride he displayed in taking care of his things. His vehicles were always spotless, his yard immaculate, his home fastidiously maintained and — to everyone’s amused amazement — he would even mow, rake and manicure his carefully selected campsites.
Paul achieved the status of journeyman carpenter and culminated his 33-year tenure with the University of Montana as Foreman of the Carpenter Shop in 2016.
After his retirement, Paul and Dawn enjoyed trips to Maui where he could soak up the sun and explore the island. A quiet and compassionate man, Paul’s smile made those around him feel welcome and loved. Paul was early to rise every morning to enjoy the peaceful stillness of each day and his time with God. As a devout Christian, he strived to live out his faith authentically. For 25 years, he was a faithful member of the Missoula Bible Church, where he served as Head Usher, board member, leadership team adviser, a member of the prayer team, sound board technician and also consulted on all construction-related projects.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of over 39 years, Dawn (Kramer), his sons: Justin (Rebecca), Brian (Jessica) and Jacob; grandsons Joshua, Benjamin, Gabriel and Matthias; mother-in-law Darlene Slocum and a loving assembly of siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Celebrate the Life of Paul Overbaugh with family and friends on Oct. 3, 2020, at Elk Meadows. We will gather in one of Paul’s favorite places to share stories and pay tribute to a man who felt most at home in the woods. The celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Those unfamiliar with the route to Elk Meadows can meet a caravan at the Lolo Harvest Foods parking lot (11300 US Hwy 93, Lolo) departing promptly at 9 a.m. Dress appropriately. A four-wheel drive vehicle is recommended. Carpooling is preferred. All times Mountain.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.