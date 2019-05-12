MISSOULA — Paul Brian Coté, 39, died of advanced liver disease on May 1, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital surrounded by his family. Paul was born and raised in Missoula, graduating from Sentinel High School in 1998.
He is survived by his parents Ted and Paulette Coté, and his sister Cheryl (Gail Bryant) all of Missoula, and a large extended family, especially on the Coté side.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home. A full obituary can be found at GardenCityFH.com.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be announced at a later date, tentatively in June.
He was our son.