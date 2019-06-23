{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — The family of Paul Brian Coté would like to invite family and friends to join us in a Celebration of Life for Paul to be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Friday, June 28 from 4-6 p.m. This will be an informal event as was Paul’s wish. Please bring a memory of Paul to share. If you wish to contribute a potluck dish, it would be appreciated but not necessary.

