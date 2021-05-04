Paul “Bud” Clinton III
Paul “Bud” Clinton III was born in Colorado on July 15, 1944, to Paul Clinton II and Elizabeth (Huckabay) Clinton. He was the oldest of four children, followed fifteen months later by his brother and best friend for life, Michael “Mikey” Clinton. He passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2021, after a lengthy and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Bud was raised in Buena Park, California, and lived in Washington and Oregon before settling in Lolo, Montana, where he proudly built his own home and tended to his beloved property. He spent winters in Ventura, California with Mikey and his many friends and family.
During his life, Bud was an electrical lineman for the City of Glendale, California and in Kennewick, Washington. He was a lifelong electrician, successful business owner, and a Ravalli County reserve deputy sheriff before retiring. He also served a short time in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. Bud earned his bachelor's degree in history in 1994 from Southern Oregon State College.
Bud loved God, the United States of America, Montana (God's Country), family and friends, spending time with Mikey, beers with his buddies, trains, heavy equipment, and his ex-wife Cynthia's cooking. He delighted in being Grandpa Bear to his precious grandchildren. Bud was a proud member of the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion. He always had a few projects in the works and he thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors running his machinery. We will always remember Bud for his twinkling eyes, the mischievous smile on his face, corny jokes, and a chuckle that he just couldn't suppress. He was proud and honored to serve others and the community he loved, whether it was by using his equipment to pack down the snow on his neighbors' driveways or to set the memorial stone honoring veterans, policemen, firefighters, and first responders at Lolo Community Center.
Bud was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, and sister Valerie Haken. He is survived by his children Paul Clinton IV (Christine), Lara Clinton, and Stacey Hunter (Pat); grandsons Cameron “Mikey” Clinton and Hunter Tucker; and granddaughters Jennifer Eversole, Abigale Clinton, Kaycee Clinton, Paige Tucker, and Samantha Tucker; five great-grandchildren; his canine sidekick, Tebow; and too many friends to list.
Special thanks to Steve and Merissa Mazur, Pat and June Pothier, and his buddies from the American Legion, Alex, Buzz, and Ryan, for their loyal friendship and wonderful care of him, especially after Mikey's passing.
The family suggests memorials in Bud's name to be made to American Legion Chief Joseph Post 135, P.O. Box 1365, Lolo, MT 59847.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Holt Heritage Museum, 6800 US-12, Lolo, MT. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.