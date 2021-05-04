Paul “Bud” Clinton III

Paul “Bud” Clinton III was born in Colorado on July 15, 1944, to Paul Clinton II and Elizabeth (Huckabay) Clinton. He was the oldest of four children, followed fifteen months later by his brother and best friend for life, Michael “Mikey” Clinton. He passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2021, after a lengthy and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Bud was raised in Buena Park, California, and lived in Washington and Oregon before settling in Lolo, Montana, where he proudly built his own home and tended to his beloved property. He spent winters in Ventura, California with Mikey and his many friends and family.

During his life, Bud was an electrical lineman for the City of Glendale, California and in Kennewick, Washington. He was a lifelong electrician, successful business owner, and a Ravalli County reserve deputy sheriff before retiring. He also served a short time in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. Bud earned his bachelor's degree in history in 1994 from Southern Oregon State College.