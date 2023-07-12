Paul C. Ehlen of Hamilton, Montana passed away suddenly on June 27, 2023 at the age of 61. Born on September 14, 1961 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he was the son of Charles Ehlen and Nancy (Frederiksen) Ehlen. Paul grew up in St. Cloud, Minnesota with his four siblings and attended Cathedral High School. He earned his college degree from Marquette University and went on to be an entrepreneur. His passions included aviation, hunting, fishing, skiing and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Katy; his children Claire (Andreas) Christodoulou, Sarah Ehlen, Christian Ehlen, and Joel Ehlen; his parents; and his siblings Cathy Brutger, Fred Ehlen, Betsy Ehlen, and Steve (Kelli) Ehlen. He also leaves behind many other beloved family members and friends. A visitation will be held at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 West 50th St., Edina on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary, Hennepin Avenue at 17th Street in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. with a one-hour visitation prior to service. Fr. Daniel Griffith will be presiding. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 562, Hamilton, MT 59840); the American Legion Post #91 (PO Box 205, Corvallis, MT 59828); The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis; The Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena; or donor's choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.