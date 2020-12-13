HURRICANE, Utah — Paul David Williams (59) passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. He died suddenly of a heart attack while riding his mountain bike beneath the warm desert sun in Hurricane, Utah. Although we lost him far too early, we always knew that Paul wanted to take his last breath while doing something that he loved.

Paul was born and raised in Golden, Colorado. He was a proud "Wheatridge Farmer" before his family made Hamilton home. He attended and ran cross country for the University of Montana before graduating from Montana Tech in geological engineering. Shortly thereafter, he met the love of his life, Julie Tank Williams, while teaching ski lessons in Vail, Colorado. The two shared a passion for outdoor adventure, an endless well of energy and humor, and a common vision for raising a family.

Paul and Julie raised their two children, Grant and Paige, in Lakewood, Colorado. Paul was a weekend warrior and shared his joy for the outdoors with his wife and children throughout his lifetime. He taught Grant to have a steadfast mind and a deep commitment to your partner through multi-pitch rock climbing. Paige learned to pick her path, enjoy the ride, and give 100% without being afraid to fail through skiing moguls with him. Paul was always curious and eager to learn new skills. Throughout his life he shared his love through cooking, witty letters and poems, music, brewing and birding.