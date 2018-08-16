DEER LODGE — Paul Eugene Jacobsen died Aug. 3, 2018, at his home in Deer Lodge. He was born in Missoula, Oct. 6, 1940. He was raised in Helmville and Deer Lodge. Paul served 20 years in the United States Air Force and was stationed in many places. He was a Master Sergeant and a boom operator. Paul worked many jobs throughout his lifetime and lived life to the fullest. He recently moved to his hometown in Deer Lodge.
Survivors include wife Tina, daughters Cheyenne Rodriguez, Deanna Morgan, (PJ) Paula Emery, Donna Drury, nine grandchildren his sisters and numerous other family and friends.
Preceded in death by parents Paul J. Jacobsen and Margaret Davis, Stepmother Agnes, sisters Margie Gould, Barbara Weaver, Flora Wimberly and brother Skip Davis.
Memorial services will be noon Friday, August 17 at the First Baptist Church followed by military honors at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge. Memorials — donors choice.