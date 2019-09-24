STEVENSVILLE — Paul Forrester Edwards, 83, passed peacefully at home on Sept 19, 2019. He was born, Oct. 27, 1935 in Miami Beach Florida, the son of Joseph Ruel Edwards and Gwendolyn Hoffman.
Paul served the nation proudly as a Radarman in the United States Navy from May of 1954 until April 1965. Paul achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer and was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for support operations in the Vietnam War.
After his military career, Paul continued serving his county in the US Border Patrol being stationed in Arizona and Montana. Paul then transferred to the US Customs Service where he was an integral part of Border Protection in the San Antonio Air Branch and the Vice-Presidential Task Force for Border Interdiction based out of El Paso, Texas. Paul retired from service in 1991 and moved to the Bitteroot Valley of Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
Paul had a passion for working on old cars and computers. While in retirement he pursued those hobbies for many years.
Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pam, His children, David, James, and Sharron. Stepsons Mark and Brian, and four grandchildren.
Private family interment will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.