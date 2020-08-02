× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Paul George Chamberlin, 69, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on June 12, 1951, in Oakland, California, to Bill and Kay Chamberlin, the middle of five children.

Paul entered his career in firefighting at the CAL FIRE Smith Creek Station in Santa Clara County. He left California in 1971 to join the Smokejumpers in Missoula. He married in Missoula in 1992 and enjoyed a close lifelong friendship with his stepson Tyler Cross.

Paul made the smokejumper leaderboard with 450 career jumps. A Paul Gleason Lead by Example Award recipient, Paul mentored recruits and introduced equipment innovations, including the Model 52, a practical and versatile fire engine still used all across the country.

Paul worked his way to Incident Commander on fires, then ended his career traveling around the country and abroad, lecturing large groups of firefighters on the simple yet effective concepts of L.C.E.S., a streamlined method to ensure everyone is safe on even the most dangerous forest fires. He often spoke of how grateful he was for his career.