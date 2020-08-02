MISSOULA — Paul George Chamberlin, 69, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on June 12, 1951, in Oakland, California, to Bill and Kay Chamberlin, the middle of five children.
Paul entered his career in firefighting at the CAL FIRE Smith Creek Station in Santa Clara County. He left California in 1971 to join the Smokejumpers in Missoula. He married in Missoula in 1992 and enjoyed a close lifelong friendship with his stepson Tyler Cross.
Paul made the smokejumper leaderboard with 450 career jumps. A Paul Gleason Lead by Example Award recipient, Paul mentored recruits and introduced equipment innovations, including the Model 52, a practical and versatile fire engine still used all across the country.
Paul worked his way to Incident Commander on fires, then ended his career traveling around the country and abroad, lecturing large groups of firefighters on the simple yet effective concepts of L.C.E.S., a streamlined method to ensure everyone is safe on even the most dangerous forest fires. He often spoke of how grateful he was for his career.
He had a passion for creating wooden and metal art, machinery and musical instruments. He often made the specialized tools needed for his various projects. He was a tinkerer and do-it-yourselfer, and a rummage sale aficionado. Paul was a skilled sailor, and an astronomer. He also donated his time to organizations that he supported like the String Orchestra of the Rockies and spectrUM Discovery Area.
Survivors include his stepson Tyler, daughter in law Rosa, and grandson Theodor, sister Kathryn, brothers Edward, Robert, and Douglas, and a multitude of very dear friends and family he cherished throughout his life.
A Zoom-based celebration of Paul’s life for close friends and family is being planned for Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. (Mountain Time). Those interested in attending may send an e-mail request to paulchamberlinmemorial@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Paul’s name to spectrUM Discovery Area (spectrum.umt.edu).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.