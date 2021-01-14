RONAN – Paul George Metzger, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his residence to join his wife, Anne. He was born on Jan. 13, 1923, in Hebron, North Dakota, the son of Jacob and Caroline (Klein) Metzger.

He grew up in North Dakota with two brothers and one sister. He was the youngest. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and served as a medic and an intelligence officer. After the war ended, he married Anne Schneider on June 27, 1946. They moved around some but settled near Ronan. Paul loved to farm and loved his black angus cattle. He also worked as a rural mail carrier. He enjoyed going to the VFW and a good game of dominoes plus numbers games for coffee.

Thank you to all his friends at the VFW and American Legion for their wonderful support and friendship over the years. Also to his caregivers, Kat, Tyra, Maria and family, who made his last days comfortable.

He will be missed. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Ronan VFW Post #5652, 521 Round Butte Road, Ronan, MT 59864.

He is survived by his children, Lonnie (Tammy) Metzger, Allen Metzger and Brenda Metzger, and six grandchildren.