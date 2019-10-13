HAMILTON — Paul H. Feldman passed away Oct. 8, 2019 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton with his sisters by his side. He was born July 24, 1934 in Helena and his family shortly afterwards moved to Butte. He attended first grade at The Immaculate Conception School in Butte. His family then moved back to the Helena area, living at Seaver Park, west of East Helena. Paul attended grades 2 through 8 at St Ann's School in East Helena, and then Cathedral High School in Helena, where he graduated in 1952.
After graduation, Paul attended the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. for his freshman year in college and transferred to Carroll College in Helena for his sophomore through senior years, graduating in 1956.
That fall, he enrolled at St. Bernard's Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, and was there four years, being ordained a priest on May 30, 1960. He served in parishes in Butte, Anaconda, Helena, and Hamilton, and also taught at Butte Central High School and Helena Catholic Central High School.
In 1966, he founded the SEARCH program for high school and college students in the diocese of Helena, and later was named director of the Cursillo program for the diocese. In 1978, Paul took a leave of absence from the ministry, and settled on a one acre tract of land, where he built a log slab house and shop. Since then he earned his livelihood doing woodworking for friends and designing and building cabinets for home owners in the Bitterroot Valley.
His lifelong interest in music continued until the moment of his death. Paul was a member of the St. Francis Singers for over 30 years, sang for 10 years with the Symphony Chorale in Missoula, and for three years, was a member of the Montana Chorale, a Great Falls based choral group.
He frequently entertained with vocal numbers at Valley View Estates, Discovery Care Centre, and the Sapphire Lutheran Home. He sang at the Ravalli County Museum for the Sunday programs three full concerts in three different years, the first in 1992. He also was a vocal part of the annual Veteran's Day program at the Museum for many years.
In addition to singing at St. Francis Parish, his home parish, Paul also sang on occasion at the Faith Lutheran Church, the First Presbyterian Church, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church, all in Hamilton. He sang with the Hamilton Chorus, in their annual production of Handel's Messiah, for about 20 years. Dozens of families each year requested him to sing at the funerals of their deceased.
Skiing was his biggest passion in the winter, with hiking and camping in the summer running a close second.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Feldman; his sister, Mary Therese Feldman; and brothers, Ray, Steve, Frank and Joe. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Haniszewski and Margaret Mary (Muggins) Ringstad and her husband Paul all of Kent, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Parish in Hamilton with a reception following in the Pastoral Life Center. Private interment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery in Helena at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made in Paul’s name to St. Francis Catholic Parish. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.