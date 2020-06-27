Paul Howard Bissonette

Paul was the kind of person who everyone enjoyed spending time with. He always greeted everyone with a smile and humor. Because of his practice, there was not an adult in Powell County that didn’t know “Dr. Paul.” He was a cowboy at heart, and as such he had a simple philosophy: Work hard, play hard, be honest and spend more time listening than talking. Paul’s description of heaven was “What people think of you when you are gone,” so live life with honor, dignity and respect. He was a true veterinarian, patients and clients came first. He held them on the highest pedestal and nothing came between him and them when in need. He dropped everything when a call came in, gave up family gatherings or even a night out on the town for the animals. He was so dedicated to his profession and will greatly be missed by so many.