He spent his early years hunting and fishing around the Bay Area, after college graduation at Humbolt State, he went to work for the Union Oil Company. Working for Union Oil gave him the opportunity to transfer to Montana. He immediately fell in love with the outdoor opportunities the beautiful state had to offer. Soon after arrival, aside from hunting and fishing, he was introduced to shooting skeet. After a few years of proving ground, he went on to be part of the Montana State Skeet shooting team that went to the national championship. Throughout his shooting career he won many trophies, awards, and honors. His hunting trips took him to many parts of the state as well. One of his favorites was hunting on the ranches in Eastern Montana. The prairies struck quite a chord with Paul. So much that some of his ashes will be laid there. He also always looked forward to hunting geese up in Canada. In the later years of his life he was able to enjoy the sport of bass fishing, which provided him many hours of peace. This was a highlight of his life for many reasons. The main one being teaching his grandson how to fish, and the time spent with him. He made friends everywhere he went, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved, and was loved by many.