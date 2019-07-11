MISSOULA — Paul Lawrence Johns, 80, passed July 7, 2019. Paul was born in Christian County, Missouri, to Lacie and Warren Johns. In the 1950s they moved to Portland, Oregon, where he graduated from Cleveland High. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the 40th Armor in Alaska.
In the early '60s he moved to Missoula taking a job with American Dental Plating. He retired from Power Coating of Montana in 2000, giving him time to follow his passions of golf, fishing and spending time with his family. He also raised cucumbers so that he could make pickles for his many friends from the golf course, family and anyone who asked.
His survivors include wife, Georgia, daughters Tamara (Ted) Adams, Alisha (Robert) Klar, Annika (David) Duke, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brother, Mike, and sisters, Novella, Judy and Carol.
The family wishes to thank Paul's buddies who were so supportive during Paul's hospitalization. They shared stories, hugs and tears and helped us fill the room with love.
We also wish to thank the nurses and techs at St. Pat's who gave Paul such wonderful, gentle care. You are truly angels.
A private memorial will be held at the VA Cemetery.