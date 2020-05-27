Paul Liddell Shaffer

MISSOULA — Paul Liddell Shaffer, 19, of Missoula, passed away on Monday,May 4, suddenly and unexpectedly. He was born on January 10, 2001 in Missoula, to Chester and Fiona Shaffer.

He enjoyed Taekwondo, Hapkido, riding motorcycles, and spending time with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father. And survived by his loving mother, and all of his awkward and obnoxious siblings...

Funeral Service will be held at Sunset Memorial, officiated by Paul W Blanton, on May 29, at 2 p.m.

