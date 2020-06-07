Paul Olmstead

Paul was an alumni of Casa Pablo’s, where he majored in line cooking and the University of Montana where he majored in teaching English. Paulie loved those years he spent in Missoula. There he met Sarah Wolfe, the love of his life. Paul approached love and cooking with reckless abandon. It was in Missoula that he found many of his passions and launched his teaching career.

Students affectionately called Paul “Mr. O.” He was a great teacher because he loved to learn along with his kids and listen to their thoughts, opinions and worries about school or anything else that they needed an ear for. Mr. O. was the teacher that gave fist bumps to the kids on their way into the classroom. Paul taught at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Washington, Ulm Public Schools and Moore Public Schools in Montana. He remembered all of his students and was always happy to see them and hear how they were doing.

As a youth Paul was a runner and was captain of his cross country team at Athens High in Troy, Michigan. He also coached his baby brother Cliff Olmstead’s baseball team. Running was always Paul’s best sport. He trained for and ran the LA and Seattle marathons. He was an avid Red Wing fan with a love for all things competitive. Paul freshly swore every year that he would just say “no” to coaching. He never did. Paulie coached track and field, girls' bowling, cross country and basketball.