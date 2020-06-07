Paul Olmstead

MOORE — Paul Louis Olmstead passed away at his home on May 13, 2020. Paul was a diligent educator, brilliant lifetime learner, mountain poet, friend of all cats, foe to all fish, a man of letters, absurdist, intrepid wanderer, sore winner, victory dancer, spartan humanist, hockey fanatic, vocal activist, refuter of privilege, fierce bowler, mad chef, marathon runner, mentor, coach, husband, brother and son.
Paul was a goofball and practical joker. He was a mischievous prankster, who knew how to get and share a great laugh. Even those of us who ended up on the business end of his pranks had to stop and laugh at ourselves. He always had a grin on his face. One could hear the smile in Paul’s voice from another room or on the other end of a long distance phone line.
He was a slayer of fish and a dauntless outdoorsman. Paulie never had to move a mountain, he simply hiked over them. He took long backpacking trips every summer, sometimes alone and sometimes with his dogged friend, Renick Conrad. He was always content out in the woods with a fishing pole, a journal and a good book on hand.
Paul got his first look at the Rocky Mountains at age 12 on a cross country trip from Troy, Michigan, to San Francisco with his Grandma, Elaine Olmstead. He would later describe the experience as “religious.” At age 19 Paul moved to Montana and made the “Big Sky” his home state.
Paul was an alumni of Casa Pablo’s, where he majored in line cooking and the University of Montana where he majored in teaching English. Paulie loved those years he spent in Missoula. There he met Sarah Wolfe, the love of his life. Paul approached love and cooking with reckless abandon. It was in Missoula that he found many of his passions and launched his teaching career.
Students affectionately called Paul “Mr. O.” He was a great teacher because he loved to learn along with his kids and listen to their thoughts, opinions and worries about school or anything else that they needed an ear for. Mr. O. was the teacher that gave fist bumps to the kids on their way into the classroom. Paul taught at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Washington, Ulm Public Schools and Moore Public Schools in Montana. He remembered all of his students and was always happy to see them and hear how they were doing.
As a youth Paul was a runner and was captain of his cross country team at Athens High in Troy, Michigan. He also coached his baby brother Cliff Olmstead’s baseball team. Running was always Paul’s best sport. He trained for and ran the LA and Seattle marathons. He was an avid Red Wing fan with a love for all things competitive. Paul freshly swore every year that he would just say “no” to coaching. He never did. Paulie coached track and field, girls' bowling, cross country and basketball.
Paul was well loved and will be well remembered by Audrey Olmstead nee Dekkers, Paul Olmstead Senior, Alexis McKenzie nee Olmstead, Sarah Wolfe, Howard and Marie Dekkers, Scott McKenzie and nieces: Clare and Paige McKenzie as well as aunties, uncles, cousins and dear friends, coworkers and many students. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Cliff Olmstead.
Goodbye dearest Paul; may your creel be always full, your tread anchored and your heart light.
