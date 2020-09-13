Paul "Steve" Roys

MISSOULA — Paul Steven Roys, 74, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital of cancer.
Steve was born in Bozeman to Paul and Mary Ann Roys. He spent his childhood in Marietta, Ohio where he graduated from Marietta High School. There he was a member of the National Honor Society and participated in theater and the vocal arts. He later moved to Cleveland, Ohio to attend Case Western Reserve University were he graduated with a Master’s degree in Business Management. Steve spent his adult life working in a variety of manufacturing industries and raising his son and daughter with his then wife, Theresa, in the suburbs of Cleveland. During this time, he was actively involved in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and volunteered over 450 hours of service for trail repair and restoration.
Steve retired in 2009 and moved to Missoula to be closer to his family and enjoy a new life full of adventures. Steve quickly became an active community member and generously volunteered his time at the Humane Society, Missoula Food Bank, Clark Fork Coalition, River Clean Up, Trees for Missoula, and many others. He was loved and will be missed by countless people who's lives he touched with his warm and open heart.
A man of adventure and exploration, Steve loved to hike, bike, backpack, cross country ski and float a gentle river. He filled his life with endless knowledge, always expanding his mind to learn more about the world he loved. He never passed judgement and would socialize with anyone, anywhere, especially if it was over a happy hour beer. Steve loved music, sports, the performing arts and experiencing all the cultures of the world. He loved the adventure that we call life.
He is survived by his sisters (Christine and Cindi), son (Paul), daughter (Meredith) and 2 grandsons (Everett and Anderson).
At his request, there will not be a formal service to honor Steve. There will be an informal celebration of life gathering at Silver Park today, 9/13, from 10-noon. We ask that those who loved Steve or were impacted by his life, carry on his memory through acts of service or donations to any of the local Missoula organizations that Steve volunteered to support.
