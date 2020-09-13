Paul "Steve" Roys

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Paul Steven Roys, 74, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital of cancer.

Steve was born in Bozeman to Paul and Mary Ann Roys. He spent his childhood in Marietta, Ohio where he graduated from Marietta High School. There he was a member of the National Honor Society and participated in theater and the vocal arts. He later moved to Cleveland, Ohio to attend Case Western Reserve University were he graduated with a Master’s degree in Business Management. Steve spent his adult life working in a variety of manufacturing industries and raising his son and daughter with his then wife, Theresa, in the suburbs of Cleveland. During this time, he was actively involved in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and volunteered over 450 hours of service for trail repair and restoration.

Steve retired in 2009 and moved to Missoula to be closer to his family and enjoy a new life full of adventures. Steve quickly became an active community member and generously volunteered his time at the Humane Society, Missoula Food Bank, Clark Fork Coalition, River Clean Up, Trees for Missoula, and many others. He was loved and will be missed by countless people who's lives he touched with his warm and open heart.