× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OREM, Utah — Paul Willard Conrad passed away on July 20, 2020 in Orem, Utah. He was born Dec. 10, 1932, the second son of Charles Elwood Conrad and Alice Margaret Peterson. He married Inez “Maxine” Muhlestien in 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1962 with a Master’s Degree in Range Management. His career was with the U.S. Forest Service.

After Maxine’s passing, he married Pat Williams Smith in 1991 in the Jordan River Temple. He was an active member and served many roles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; sister, Mary “Lois” Nelson; children: Pauline Low, Michelle Conrad, Mark Conrad, Melanie Marrott, and Shawn Conrad; step-children: Allen Smith, Gary Smith and Melissa Smith; 30 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; brother, Don Elwood Conrad, and step-son, Scott Smith.

With respect to the COVID-19 restrictions, a viewing and funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Berg Mortuary in Provo, Utah, by invitation. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery.

The full obituary, video recording of the services, and to express condolences please visit the Berg Mortuary website, bergmortuary.com. A live stream can be accessed on the Facebook, PWC Family group page. We encourage all who visit Facebook to post pictures, memories and comments.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Conrad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.