Pauline June Kauffman

Pauline was born Dec. 1, 1945, to Paul and LaVerne (Cable) Speigle in Hollsopple, Pennsylvania. She attended Johnstown Mennonite School (now Johnstown Christian School) for 12 years, graduating in the class of 1963. In that same class was a young man from Montana, Lowell Kauffman, who became the love of her life and they were married on Aug. 15, 1964. They celebrated 56 years of marriage just four months ago. Just a few weeks into the marriage, they moved across the country where she began working in the laundry at St. Pat's Hospital while husband Lowell attended the University of Montana (Montana State University at that time). She celebrated their first wedding anniversary by giving birth to a son, Lauren Paul. After Lowell graduated, the family moved to Butte where Lowell continued his training at St. James Hospital and second son, Glen Lowell, joined the family. The next stop on their journey was a brief sojourn in Kalispell where Lowell worked at Kalispell General Hospital (now Kalispell Regional Medical Center) and daughter Linda Pauline joined the family. After another brief stay in Butte and four years in Colorado, the family came back to Missoula and once again joined the fellowship of Missoula Alliance Church which she attended up to the time of her death.