MISSOULA — Pauline June Kauffman passed away at her home in Missoula, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, just five days after her 75th birthday.
Pauline was born Dec. 1, 1945, to Paul and LaVerne (Cable) Speigle in Hollsopple, Pennsylvania. She attended Johnstown Mennonite School (now Johnstown Christian School) for 12 years, graduating in the class of 1963. In that same class was a young man from Montana, Lowell Kauffman, who became the love of her life and they were married on Aug. 15, 1964. They celebrated 56 years of marriage just four months ago. Just a few weeks into the marriage, they moved across the country where she began working in the laundry at St. Pat's Hospital while husband Lowell attended the University of Montana (Montana State University at that time). She celebrated their first wedding anniversary by giving birth to a son, Lauren Paul. After Lowell graduated, the family moved to Butte where Lowell continued his training at St. James Hospital and second son, Glen Lowell, joined the family. The next stop on their journey was a brief sojourn in Kalispell where Lowell worked at Kalispell General Hospital (now Kalispell Regional Medical Center) and daughter Linda Pauline joined the family. After another brief stay in Butte and four years in Colorado, the family came back to Missoula and once again joined the fellowship of Missoula Alliance Church which she attended up to the time of her death.
Along the way she took correspondence courses from LaSalle University in Chicago, becoming a certified bookkeeper. She used that education to serve as bookkeeper for a number of years at Valley Christian School. She also kept books for Dr. John Bradford, anesthesiologist, until his retirement.
Pauline is survived by her husband at the family home on Longstaff where they lived for 44-plus years. She is also survived by son Lauren and his wife Anna along with their three sons Eric, Ian and Koen of Big Lake, Minnesota; son Glen and his wife Laura of Evington, Virginia; their daughter Hannah of Richmond, Virginia, and son Jordan and wife Amy of Tacoma, Washington. Pauline is also survived by her daughter Linda Allen and husband Randy of Missoula, along with their son, Brenden and daughter Abby. Pauline is survived by sisters Lois Spory and Dorcas (John) Greene of Hollsopple, Pennsylvania, sister Betty Rish of Richland, Pennsylvania, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services were held for family on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. The video can be viewed at Gardencityfh.com, by selecting Pauline’s obituary and scroll to bottom of page.
A celebration of life event is planned for summer of 2021. Garden City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A note of thanks goes out to Dr. Kreutzmacher and the staff of St. Pat's Hospital, and also Virginia of Frontier Hospice for the care they gave during Pauline’s last days.
