MISSOULA — Pauline Kauffman, age 75, of Missoula, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020. She was born on Dec. 1, 1945, in Hollsopple, Pennsylvania, to Paul and LaVerne Cable Speigle.

Family and friends are invited to view the livestream of the service at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at gardencityfh.com/memorials/pauline-kauffman/4452919/index.php.

