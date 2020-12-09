 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline Kauffman

Pauline Kauffman

{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Pauline Kauffman, age 75, of Missoula, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020. She was born on Dec. 1, 1945, in Hollsopple, Pennsylvania, to Paul and LaVerne Cable Speigle. 

Family and friends are invited to view the livestream of the service at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at gardencityfh.com/memorials/pauline-kauffman/4452919/index.php

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News