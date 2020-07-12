× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Pauline Mary Lambert, 90, of Missoula, passed away on Monday June 29, 2020, at The Springs of Missoula with her daughter at her bedside, of natural causes.

She was born April 25, 1930 on the family farm in St. Paul, Iowa, to Edward and Kathryn (Steffensmeir) Panther. The youngest of 10 children she played and worked hard on that farm, with her seven brothers and two sisters. Mom said; "it was a fun place to live and grow up".

On May 28, 1949 she married Reece Van Lambert, in Iowa. The couple lived there until moving to Goleta, California in 1965. She raised a family and worked at Mid State Bank in the loan department.

Pauline enjoyed gardening, sewing, church, bird watching and socializing with friends. She and Reece loved to dance.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she loved flowers, walking and golfing.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Reece, they were together over 60 years of marriage.

Survivors include two daughters; Kay (Fred) Lambert of Missoula and Amy (Eric) Galtes of Kauai, Hawaii, one son; Michael Lambert of Washington a sister, SR. Theresa Panther of Wisconsin and six grandsons; Michael Goggins, Andy (Ericka) Goggins, Kyle Galtes, Gabe Lambert, Kalen Galtes and Dakota Jones.