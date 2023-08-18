Peach Jenne

Peach (Luellva Lavern Wilison) Jenne passed away peacefully at community hospital late Monday night (8-14-23) at the age of 86. Peach was born in Missoula on 12/6/36 to Vern K. and Louise (Powell) Willison, in the home that her father built on Stoddard Street. She had two younger brothers who are both deceased, Alfred Willison and Eugene Willison. Peach attended Whittier grade school, and graduated Missoula County High School, now known as Hellgate HS, in 1956. After high school Peach worked for several local businesses including the Big Broadway, the Golden Pheasant, and the Missoula Mercantile. She was later married to Robert Phillips and they had two sons together. Her eldest son Steven Phillips, who is married to his wife Jamie and they currently live in Missoula. Steve and Jamie have two sons, the eldest, Donovan Phillips and Devin Phillips. Steve also has another (eldest) son, Sean Watson, from a previous marriage. Peach's other son, Dean Phillips, had a tragic diving accident at the age of 23 which left him paralyzed. Dean lived in Missoula his entire life and recently passed away in late December of 2022. Peach was later divorced and remarried to Roger Hankel and had another son, Michael Hankel (Bucko). Mike is married to his wife Sarah, and has lived in Vancouver, Washington since 1996. Peach later divorced Roger and was remarried to Sherm Jenne, where they built their own home with the help of her sons Steve and Dean. Sherm and Peach also owned their own business called The Fireplace Shop, which was located on South Avenue. Peach and Sherm were later divorced.

Peach was an amazing and loving mother, raising all three of her sons, mostly on her own. She was a great provider and a hard worker too. She worked in customer service and security at Labelles showroom for many years until she retired. She loved her family with all of her heart, as well as her many cousins and friends, and especially her Lord and Savior. Peach was always of christian faith but truly developed a great relationship with God later in life. She would attend services with several local churches on most Sundays where she developed many friendships over the years.

Peach had many close friends that she kept in contact with including; Judy Johnson, Esther Daniels, Ernie Ecklesdaffer, Jackie Mumm

Peach had a love of all things Elvis. She had an “Elvis Room” in her home where she displayed her Elvis collection. In 2017 her family took her to Graceland for 3 days of fun and food and tours.

Peach was always very social and everyone adored her. She would often talk for hours with friends and family around the dinner table. All her sons had friends that would call Peach "mom", as she always cared about them as if they were her own. Peach always had a caring spirit that would touch the hearts of everyone she knew.

Peach was preceded in death by both parents, her brothers, Alfred Willison, Eugene Willison, and son Robert Dean Phillips. She is survived by Sons and their wives, Steven and Jamie Phillips of Missoula and Michael and Sarah Hankel of Vancouver WA, Sister in-law Beverly Willison of Frenchtown, 1 aunt Lily Willison, 3 grandsons, Sean Watson, Steven Donovan Phillips, and Devin T. Phillips all of Missoula. 1 step-granddaughter Reagan and Zach Cline and their three children Keoki and Jackie-Jean, and Early of Westerville Ohio.

There will be funeral services at Garden City Funeral Home on Thursday, August 24th that is open to family and friends. An open casket viewing is at 10:30am and funeral services begin at 11:00am with a reception to follow. The graveside interment will be at Missoula City Cemetery at 2:30pm.