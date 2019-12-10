MISSOULA — Peggy Ann Monaco, 80, of Missoula passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Born Nov. 6, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Wisherd and Harriet Cary.
She is survived by the love of her life Ron Merritt; three children, Cary Monaco and wife Ronnie of Chandler, Oklahoma, Kurt Monaco and wife Robin of Lolo, Cassie Monaco and husband Christopher Camut of Whitefish, two step-children Dan Merritt of Missoula, Rhonda Trickel and husband Chris of Lolo; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; four sisters Shirley Horstman, Linda Stine, Nancy Ortiz and Carol Kover.
Peggy Monaco was a life-long resident of Missoula. Peggy was well known and loved by many in Missoula from her many years of dedication at the 93 Stop and Go and Walmart. Peggy's kind and humble nature, along with her infectious laughter, are what was embraced by many.
The family would like to express gratitude to St. Patrick Hospital and Dr. Stephanie Welch for the exceptional care, effort, and compassion they gave Peggy in her last days.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Fraternal Order of Eagles 2420 South Ave W. Missoula.