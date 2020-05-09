Peggy J Paul Smith

Peggy was truly an avid outdoors woman who genuinely enjoyed many camping, fishing, hunting and snowmobile outings around Montana. They moved from Butte to the Bitterroot Valley in 1972 where she and Sam built a new home in the country, on the westside of Victor. She was active in the Catholic Church at St. Ann’s in Butte and worked as a secretary for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stevensville where she also published the weekly bulletin. Once the kids were raised, she started work as a travel agent which she did for over 25 overs. A perk of being a travel agent, Peggy and other family members made many trips throughout the U.S. and beyond to Hawaii, Europe, England, Ireland, Mexico, Canada, and China. A highlight of her trips was visiting ancestry family in the Isle of Man. She loved to plan fun travel adventures for all her clients. Sam and Peggy sold their Victor property in 1986, lived a few years in Missoula and then moved to Seattle until 1996 when they returned to Butte.