HAMILTON — Peggy J Paul Smith, age 85 passed away in the early morning of May 6, 2020 from natural causes at the Discovery Care Center in Hamilton.
She was born on March 1, 1935 in Butte to Joseph A Paul and Isabelle Crane Paul. A true Butte girl with Manx heritage, she attended school in Butte and graduated from Butte High School in 1953. She married Walter ‘Sam’ Smith in Butte on Aug. 21, 1954. As a home maker and mother, she raised two daughters and two sons in Butte during her family’s early years.
Peggy was truly an avid outdoors woman who genuinely enjoyed many camping, fishing, hunting and snowmobile outings around Montana. They moved from Butte to the Bitterroot Valley in 1972 where she and Sam built a new home in the country, on the westside of Victor. She was active in the Catholic Church at St. Ann’s in Butte and worked as a secretary for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stevensville where she also published the weekly bulletin. Once the kids were raised, she started work as a travel agent which she did for over 25 overs. A perk of being a travel agent, Peggy and other family members made many trips throughout the U.S. and beyond to Hawaii, Europe, England, Ireland, Mexico, Canada, and China. A highlight of her trips was visiting ancestry family in the Isle of Man. She loved to plan fun travel adventures for all her clients. Sam and Peggy sold their Victor property in 1986, lived a few years in Missoula and then moved to Seattle until 1996 when they returned to Butte.
During her retirement years in Butte, Peggy looked after her parents and helped many other senior citizens as a ‘senior companion’ thru the Sisters of Charity at St. Pat’s by running errands, providing local travel assistance and in-home friendship to those in need. They moved once again from Butte in August of 2018 to Hamilton where she resided until her passing. She will always be remembered for being a patient and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Her father and mother preceded her in death in 2001 and 2009.
She is survived by her husband Walter ‘Sam’ Smith, residing in Hamilton, oldest daughter Pam Johnson of Helena, son Walter ‘Butch’ Smith and wife Cheryl of Hamilton, youngest daughter Vicki Smith of Seattle, estranged son William Smith and wife Pam, brother Richard Paul of Butte and Palm Springs, eight grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
She touched many people’s lives and will be remembered by all for her beautiful smile and love of family and friends. Rest in peace. We love you! A private burial will take place at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Butte with a Memorial service for later in the year. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
Memorials may be made to ‘Lady of the Rockies’ in Butte or St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
