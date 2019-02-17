MISSOULA — Peggy Mae Eldridge, 71, of Missoula, passed away in her home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Clinton to parents Donald and Lucille Norton. She spent her childhood in Clinton with her six siblings. She graduated from Sentinel High School in 1965.
On Dec. 3, 1966, she married Theodore Eldridge in Missoula. Together they raised their son, Charles (Chuck) born in 1967. In 1972, they bought their little white home on Evaro Hill. Peggy spent many years creating her garden and flower beds. As Chuck got older, they became involved in 4-H. This was the start of one of her passions. She raised and showed Columbia sheep for over 20 years. She was an active member of the National Columbia Sheep Breeders of America and Montana Columbia Sheep Breeders for many years. Peggy received many awards and was even a grand champion. In the later years she became a judge for the shows. In 2008, her and Ted moved over to the big house where Peggy especially enjoyed decorating for Christmas. Sewing was another favorite pastime for her. She made many adorable dresses for her granddaughters. In more recent years she took up embroidering and created many beautiful things for family and friends.
Peggy learned grooming skills while working at Pruyn Pet Store. In 1986, she opened Peggy’s Grooming Depot and finally retired in 2018.
Peggy’s love of animals was something she helped foster in her grandchildren. They have many great memories of fishing in the creek, catching the ducks, helping care for the lambs and riding horses.
Peggy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family knew her to be hardworking, caring and always ready for an adventure. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished.
Peggy is survived by her husband Ted; son Chuck, daughter in-law Rachel, grandchildren Hannah, Olivia, Jacob, Raphael, great-granddaughter Evelyn and siblings Norman, Donna, Nancy, Robert and Gerald.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Doris.
Service will be held Friday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service at the same location. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to AniMeals in honor of her love of animals.