RONAN — Peggy Marie (Krantz) Delaurenti was born May 28, 1944 in St. Ignatius to Hyram Franklin Krantz and Barbara Jakes Krantz and passed away Oct. 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was number ten in a family of fourteen children who grew up on the family farm south of St. Ignatius facing the beautiful Mission Mountains.

Peggy graduated in 1962 from St. Ignatius High School as the “Clown of the Class” and has graciously shared that humor with the world for the rest of her life.

After high school, Peggy went to live in Portland, Oregon with her sister Judy’s family and worked there for a time. She then went on to spend two years at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.

Peggy met the love of her life, John, while living above the Polson Bakery and working there for her brother Tom. The two were married on April 29,1967. To this union two children were born, David John and Raquel Lee.