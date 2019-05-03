MISSOULA — "So I'm not in pain anymore," Penny Devlin Matheson. She died at the age of 77 and one day.
Penny had an innate ability to attract and connect with people of all ages — no one was a stranger.
After moving from Canada to the United States as a young woman, she lived in various states before finally finding home in Missoula in 1983. She lived with the love of her life, Judy.
Much of her life included the care and love of animals, birds and nature. Even though Penny was very frightened of flying, she enjoyed cruising and travel, especially to Hawaii and Alaska.
Her family is extremely grateful for the care and attention she received from the staff at St. Patrick Hospital.
Penny said she would be pleased to know that, in celebration of her life, people gathered around a table and shared memories of her. There will not be any formal services.
If you choose to honor her life with a memorial, it would make her very happy if you donated to any animal rescue or shelter organization.