BUTTE — Penny Hubber Tollefson passed away last Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, after a remarkable life. She was born March 2, 1951 to Roy and Juanita Hubber and attended Butte schools throughout her life and graduated from Butte High in 1969 where she was a proud cheerleader and competed in the first Montana girls high school track and field state competition.

She loved the thrill of competition and going fast, which was best exemplified by years of speedskating and snowmobile racing. She was speedskating since childhood and won second place in the Canadian Open skating competition. She participated in snowmobile races for many years and was the North America Snowmobile Powder Puff Champion. She raced professionally for multiple sponsors, including Polaris, Arctic Cat, Skidoo, Rupp, Scorpion, and Thunderjet and was chosen for the cover of Snowgoer Magazine and finalist for Miss Snowmobile USA. When that wasn’t fast enough she learned how to skydive in college and did a number of jumps during that time. Her competitive nature continued in the 1990’s, where she competed in numerous trap shooting competitions and was the State Trap Shooting Champion in multiple states.

