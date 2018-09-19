MISSOULA — Percy Fay Karr was born on March 16, 1930 to Percy Fay Sr. and Hazel Fern Karr in Champaign, Illinois. He grew up on a farm in Seymour, Illinois, the youngest of four brothers.
He first came to Montana with brother and best friend Richard, and their wives on vacation in 1951. They all eventually moved to Montana to live. He came back in 1954 with wife Marge, and their children Pete and Karla. They were later divorced.
On New Year’s Eve 1957, he met Donna Demmons on a blind date, and they married on May 24, 1958. They were married for 57 years before Donna’s passing in 2015.
They had three children in Missoula. The family moved to Florence in 1970 and enjoyed many years living and raising their family in the Bitterroot. Percy was on the school board there and he and Donna were very involved with friends and community.
Percy tried out many jobs when he got to Montana. He would often reminisce about his days as a Missoula County Deputy Sheriff. He then joined Richard at Karr Electric. His dream to own a business became reality in 1966 when he purchased Missoula Blueprint. He added Montana Aerial to the business in 1970. Percy was an accomplished pilot, and was joined in the business by his son Scott for 17 years, until his retirement. Donna and daughter Teri also worked for the businesses.
Percy belonged to the Missoula Trap and Skeet club for 20 years. He was a talented AA shooter and won numerous state and regional championships. He was inducted into the Montana Skeet shooting Hall of Fame in 1992.
Upon retirement in 1996, Percy and Donna moved to their Trout Creek property and built a house where they enjoyed hosting their children and many grandchildren. They moved back to Missoula in 2006 where he lived until his death.
Percy was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Sr. and Hazel Karr, son, Percy (Pete) Fay III., brother John, wife Donna and great-granddaughter Harper.
He is survived by brothers Richard (Lucie) and James, daughters Karla (Alan), Teri, Sande (Ken) and son Scott (Jennie). Percy had 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by family Cori Hoffman, Kevin Schultz and Diane Johnson.
A celebration of Percy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 at Garden City Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service.