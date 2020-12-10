HEART BUTTE — Perry Spotted Eagle, 58, passed away Dec. 3 at the State Care Center in Lewistown.

Perry grew up on both sides of the mountains eventually making the Blackfeet Reservation and Conrad area his home before being transferred to Lewistown in the last few weeks.

A visitation with Rosary at 7 p.m. is being held Wednesday at Foster Funeral Chapel in St. Ignatius with graveside service being held on Thursday, Dec. 9 at St. Anne's Cemetery in Heart Butte.