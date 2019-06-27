MISSOULA — Peter Anton Jacobsen, 90, of Missoula, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1928, in Deer Lodge to Peter and Martha Jacobsen. He began his life living on the family ranch near Ovando with his nine siblings where he attended the one room school house at Monture. In 1942 the family moved to the Orchard Homes area in Missoula where he met many new friends while going to Hawthorne grade school.
He met the love of his life Adeline Susott just two houses away and they were married Dec. 30, 1949, the beginning of 69 wonderful years together.
At this time he worked at Davies Farm Supply selling John Deere and other farm implements. In 1953 he moved the family to Plains to run the Davies store there which also handle Homelite chain saws. This began Peter's career as a power equipment dealer when he opened his own store Pete's Saw Service. During this time his family grew to include five sons.
In 1961 the Homelite dealership in Missoula became available so he moved back and opened Missoula Chain Saw Supply. Over the years the company handled many product lines including Stihl, Pioneer, Yamaha ATV, Polaris snowmobiles and Boss snowplows until closing in 2018. He had many business awards over the years with a stack of plaques feet high. Peter finally retired at age 80 but kept busy with his coffee club friends and yard work.
As a small business owner a lot of his time was spent keeping it running. He enjoyed all the normal family outings with lots of camping and fishing trips. Snowmobiling was a large part of family activities, with riding, ice fishing and racing. He was proud of his son Kenneth winning races and championships and being competitive against the best distributor and factory teams. He also found time to get his private pilot license and was a member of the Elks. Peter always liked to keep things clean. His business, vehicles, yard and garden were always immaculate. He also found humor in the fact that he had only a ninth-grade education but served on the advisory board for the Missoula VO Tech.
He was a true Montanan spending his whole life working, recreating and raising a family here. Peter was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. We were all so fortunate to have him in our lives. We already miss him terribly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Frank, Anton, Robert, Joseph, Donald and his sisters Lucille James and Isabell Schreckengust.
Survivors include his wife Adeline and sons Kenneth (Cheri), Steven, Douglas, Rodney (Debbie) Leslie (Sharyl), sister Betty Touchette, brother Dean, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.