CORVALLIS — Peter C. Sacks, 94, of Corvallis, rode into the sunset with rope in hand on May 20, 2019, from his home on Birch Creek where he lived for the past 71 years.
Pete was born Oct. 3, 1924, in Fort Lupton, Colorado, to Kasper and Elizabeth Sacks. In 1929 they moved to Missoula where the family sharecropped sugar beets and milking cows for many years. By 1945 the Sacks moved to the Bitterroot Valley to run the Fort Owen Ranch in Stevensville. Pete developed a love and feel for horses by this time and was training many colts for the public. In 1947 the family moved to Birch Creek, in Corvallis where they raised sugar beets, ran two cattle businesses and had other ranch properties.
Pete married Viviette Seal in 1948. By 1952 Pete was roping calves and steers competitively in the PRCA, NRA and any local jackpot he could get too. During his lifetime he won over 30 buckles, many saddles, not to mention winning his last buckle at the age 87 years old. In 2012 Pete was inducted in to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. Pete rode and roped up until the very end, roping his last calf at a local branding three weeks ago. He will always be remembered by friends and family as one of the wittiest cowboy’s around, which he held until the very end.
When asked about his long cowboy career, Pete always said he’s “real lucky” and that he’s “real thankful.” He also said he “enjoyed every bit of it.”
Pete’s family would like to thank Bitterroot In-Home Care Team for the amazing care they gave our uncle, and know that you made a difference in his life.
Pete was preceded in death his wife Viviette Seal Sacks, eight siblings and several nieces and nephews. Pete is survived by his trusty rope horse “Red” and many nieces and nephews.
Private family interment will take place at the Maplewood Cemetery in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Pete’s Life will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Pete’s name to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center, 218 3rd Ave. S., Suite C, Wolf Point, MT 59201. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.