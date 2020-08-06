POLSON — Peter Gordon McGowan passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020 after a four year battle with cancer. He was born in Merced, California on Dec. 29, 1951 to Peter Scott and Lorene Verne (Malino) McGowan.
He was an adventurous man who loved hiking in the woods, logging with his Clydesdale horses and flying. He was a 1st class boiler operator and engineer and worked on large power plants all over the country. He was baptized in the year of 1973 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He is survived by his two sisters and one brother: Linda, Larry, and Cathy; along with his three children: Ivy, Holly, and Peter and nine grandchildren who loved him dearly.
Memorial services for Peter will be private by the family.
