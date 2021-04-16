Peter McGregor, or "Mac" to those who knew him well, died on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Born on January 14th, 1950 in Amsterdam, NY to Jack and Margaret McGregor, Mac found himself living in Missoula in 2011 after a lifetime of poor choices left him with the reality that he needed to make drastic changes. Whatever happened before March of 2011 no longer applies to his story; those that loved him only know who he was after that date. Mac was a man who inspired his friends and community with the hope that people can truly find redemption. For the last 10 years of his life, he selflessly gave back to Missoula, working at Home Resource and the Habitat for Humanity Restore while also finding time to volunteer in different ways across Missoula. He dedicated himself to his faith, becoming a vital part of First Baptist Church, and then Waypoint Church after First Baptist's relocation and renaming. Every Sunday, he wore a smile and greeted everyone with a handshake, bellowing out his familiar, "Hey man! How's it going?" In his free time, he passionately followed his beloved New York Yankees and watched WWE every Monday night. Up until his death, he still considered pro wrestling the last pure sport in America. It is impossible to put to words how much he will be missed by those who knew him best.