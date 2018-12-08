WARM SPRINGS — Peter Morris Kurinsky was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Glen Rock, New Jersey. On Dec. 4, 2018, Peter luminously passed away at Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs.
Peter was imaginative, sensitive, shy, and much adored as a boy. As an adolescent, Peter traveled by himself to London, where he found his mind descending into mental illness. After that, on most any-everyday afternoon, Peter both wrestled with identity and despair, and danced with joy and gratitude. He moved to Missoula in the mid-eighties to be closer to his sister Susie.
During his 65 years, Peter loved passionately, often experiencing heartbreak, and, when his painbody surfaced, he sometimes embodied The Ill-Tempered Ornery Deity. When this body of past hurt receded, as it always did, Pete spilled over with remorse and sweetness.
Peter could be a funny, bright, and a most delightful gentleman.
He was a talented and a uniquely-himself artist: Peter Kurinsky: A series of Self Portraits — Missoula Art Museum 2003, and a writer/playwright.
Handsomely and exquisitely, Pete bid this lonesome world goodbye, with a Glory Hallelujah in his eyes. He was listening to a recording of Gillian Welch and Willie Nelson singing “I’m not Afraid to Die” before taking his last breath.
Peter lost his father Gerald in 1995, sister Jane in 2016, and his mother Miriam in 2017. His survivors are his nephews Jason and Dov Printz, their wives Stacy Max and Meredith Hariton Printz, and his grandniece Olive Printz, and grandnephew Kai Printz. He is also survived by his sister Susie Clarion, and her partner, Michael Wilder.
Special thanks to the staff at Montana State Hospital for the lovely comfort and care they gave Peter in his dying, and to all those who loved and cared for Pete, including the staff at St. Patrick Neurobehavioral Medicine, Western Montana Mental Health, Flor-Haven Personal Care Home, and Hillside Health Care, through his lifetime of sadness and joy.
Donations can be made to the Salvation Army for their warming center or to the Missoula Museum of Art.
