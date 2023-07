Celebration of Life for Peter S. Dayton will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway in Missoula, with refreshments to follow. Peter passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2023 at the age of 69 while on a canoe trip on the Green River in Utah. His full obituary can be found at https://www.gardencityfh.com/obituaries/peter-dayton.