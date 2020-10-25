MISSOULA — Peter Sam “Pete” Poulos, 84, of Missoula died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born in Missoula April 5, 1936. He lived on East Pine Street in the same house for 70 years, until 2006 when he moved into an apartment/condominium. In 1957, he lived in Seattle, Washington for 1 year. In 1959, he lived in Hollywood, California for 3 months, then back to Seattle for 6 months. In 1965, he went back to Seattle and stayed another 5 years. Seattle was kind of a second home to Pete.
He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, Order of Ahepa, Greek American Progressive Association (GAPA), CPCA, the Garden City Stamp Club, and he had been affiliated with the Greek Music and Greek Historical Archives. He had also been with the Greek Orthodox Church of Assumption in Seattle, Washington.
Since 1960, he had been doing research on the Greeks in Montana. He had gathered tons of photos, names, dates, etc. He assembled a book with over 800 pages on this. He also researched other Greek items and places, also keeping up with the Seattle scene. He collected anything Greek and had a huge collection of books, magazines, music, photos, etc. this collection will be donated to the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. His Greek music collection consisted of the Greek music archives of thousands of records, tapes, recording CDs and catalogs. Pete also enjoyed old jazz music of the 1920s through the 1940s of which he had a huge collection.
Pete liked to travel all throughout the United States, especially New York City where he had visited more than 15 times. He went to many Greek festivals and Greek music and dance festivals and conventions. This had been a favorite past time of his since 1957.
His parents, Sam and Mary Poulos Panagopoulos, who preceded Pete in death, were from the area of Kalavrita, Greece. He is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pete had served in the National Guard after graduating from Missoula County High School in the Class of 1955. He attended Modern Business College and then ran a novelty shop in 1958 on West Main for 1 year. While in high school, Pete was in the Order of DeMolay International.
Trisagion for the Departed and Wake will be at 6 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at the the Greek Orthodox Church of Annunciation in Missoula. The Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Greek Orthodox Church of Annunciation in Missoula. The celebrant will be Father Haralambos “Rob” Spaliatsos. Burial will be at Missoula City Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of Annunciation, 301 South 6th Street West, Missoula, Montana, 59801
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
