MISSOULA — Peter Sam “Pete” Poulos, 84, of Missoula died Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He was born in Missoula April 5, 1936. He lived on East Pine Street in the same house for 70 years, until 2006 when he moved into an apartment/condominium. In 1957, he lived in Seattle, Washington for 1 year. In 1959, he lived in Hollywood, California for 3 months, then back to Seattle for 6 months. In 1965, he went back to Seattle and stayed another 5 years. Seattle was kind of a second home to Pete.

He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, Order of Ahepa, Greek American Progressive Association (GAPA), CPCA, the Garden City Stamp Club, and he had been affiliated with the Greek Music and Greek Historical Archives. He had also been with the Greek Orthodox Church of Assumption in Seattle, Washington.