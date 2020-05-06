× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Peter Watson Rankin age 66 of Missoula passed away from cancer on April 25, 2020.

He is survived by his father, Dr. Clifford H. Rankin, stepmother Carol Phillips Rankin of Spokane, Washington, sister Barbara Shaub, of Snohomish, Washington, Diane (Dean) Sonnenberg of Spokane, Washington, nieces Marci (Keane) Sweet of Woodinville, Washington, McCall Shaub of Snohomish, Washington, nephews Kiel (Christina) Shaub, Rane (Liza) Shaub all of Seattle Washington. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen J. Rankin and nephew Benjamin R. Sonnenberg.

Graduate of Joel E Ferris High School in 1972, University of Washington in 1976, and received his Master’s in Geology from the University of Montana in 1982.

Peter loved the natural world and spending time pontificating the bigger (or often small!) questions in life. Whether it be over many cups of morning coffee, or during vespers with his evening Scotch, he loved to think, laugh, and share conversation with those he loved. Over the years, his loyal dogs were always by his side: Cedar, Ada, Zack, and Auz, who lovingly followed him wherever the wind blew.