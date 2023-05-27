Phil L Schlaht
Went to Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior on May 3, 2023. Phil was born on January 27, 1946. He Married the love of his life, Veronica Kenny and they were together for over 55 years.
Phil worked as a flooring installer for over 40 years Phil was a kindhearted man, he was funny and love to tell stories and was always willing to help others in need. Phil enjoyed spending time outdoors, But most of all he cherished the time he got to spend with his kids and Grandchildren. Phil was a wonderful Christian man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Phil is survived by his wife, Veronica Schlaht, siblings Rose and Al (Tina), daughters Veronica (Glen) and Vanessa; grandchildren Riley, Victor, Isaya, Moira and: great grandson Kashton; and many more nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held at the family home Sunday June 11 at 1pm 4950 Mallard Way, Missoula mt.