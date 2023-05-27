Went to Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior on May 3, 2023. Phil was born on January 27, 1946. He Married the love of his life, Veronica Kenny and they were together for over 55 years.

Phil worked as a flooring installer for over 40 years Phil was a kindhearted man, he was funny and love to tell stories and was always willing to help others in need. Phil enjoyed spending time outdoors, But most of all he cherished the time he got to spend with his kids and Grandchildren. Phil was a wonderful Christian man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.