MISSOULA — Phil Parker, 34, of Missoula passed on Feb. 5, 2020 in a single car vehicle accident. Phil lived in Missoula with his family for a few years before the family moved to Seeley Lake where he spent the next 12 years going to school and growing up. Phil grew up learning the asphalt paving business from his father, owner of J. D. Parker Construction. He took that experience with him as he moved around Montana living and working in Helena, Butte, Bozeman and a few other places and most recently back in Missoula. He loved to be outdoors, snowboarding and fishing but mostly fishing. Phil loved to take his four small children fishing, go with his dad on occasion, or his step-brothers but he especially enjoyed fishing with his older brother. He was a very outgoing person who made friends wherever he was.
Phil will be missed very much by all who knew him and especially by his family. He leaves behind his father and step-mom, Jeff and Tricia Parker of Missoula, mother Lisa Larson of Arizona, brother Jeffrey of Condon, sister Kim of Arizona, wife Michelle and four small children; Trenton, Tadra, Gage and Trevor of Missoula, step-mom Jeri, step-brothers Eric and Justin and step-sisters Kim of Missoula and Sammi, also his grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a Memorial Service at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. for family and close friends that want to attend. Condolences can be shared with the family at gardencityfh.com.