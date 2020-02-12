MISSOULA — Phil Parker, 34, of Missoula passed on Feb. 5, 2020 in a single car vehicle accident. Phil lived in Missoula with his family for a few years before the family moved to Seeley Lake where he spent the next 12 years going to school and growing up. Phil grew up learning the asphalt paving business from his father, owner of J. D. Parker Construction. He took that experience with him as he moved around Montana living and working in Helena, Butte, Bozeman and a few other places and most recently back in Missoula. He loved to be outdoors, snowboarding and fishing but mostly fishing. Phil loved to take his four small children fishing, go with his dad on occasion, or his step-brothers but he especially enjoyed fishing with his older brother. He was a very outgoing person who made friends wherever he was.