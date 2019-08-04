MISSOULA — On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Philip Alan Bakke, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 88.
Phil was born on Sept. 11, 1931, in Leonard, North Dakota. When he was 2-years-old the family moved to Missoula. He graduated from Missoula County High School and joined the National Guard where he served as a Mess Sergeant for 12 years.
On Feb. 20, 1953, he married Dorleen Lourwood. They raised three sons, Albert Alan Bakke (Genevra Neumann), Kenneth Ray Bakke (Sharen), and Gregory Dale Bakke. Ken and Sharen have two children, Timothy Philip (Olga) and Sheila Marie Bakke-Brown (Benjamin).
Phil worked at Bakke Motor Company as parts manager from 1951 to 1964. In 1966 he went into business with his father-in-law, Glenn Camp, at Camp Well Drilling and Pump Supply.
Through his work with Mountain Water, Phil and his crew were responsible for the majority of water consumed in Missoula. He operated Camp Well Drilling until his retirement in 1996.
Phil's top priorities were family, work, friends and church (University Congregational). Gardening, square dancing (close to 66 years), and volunteering for Meals on Wheels top the list of his favorite activities. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He could always be counted on to help — regardless of the situation.
He is survived by his wife Dorleen; his three sons and several cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave., Missoula, at 2 p.m. Donations may be given to University Congregational Church.