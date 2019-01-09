FLORENCE — Philip Henry Hisgrove III passed away surrounded by his family and dogs at his home on Jan. 3, 2019. He was 58 years old. Phil was born to Susan (Williams) and Philip Hisgrove II on July 12, 1960, in Deer Park, Washington. He was the fourth child and only son of Sue’s eight children.
Phil grew up in Everett, Washington, where he developed a love of fishing, and the outdoors in general. He graduated from Cascade High School in 1978, and married his high school sweetheart Judy Walimaki one year later on Nov. 10, 1979. In 1996 he and his family moved to Florence, Montana, where he began his career as a logger.
Phil was a person who was good at anything he set his mind to. From roller skating and Foosball, to mechanical fabrication and wiring, and the challenge of 4-wheeling in his beloved Suzuki Brute, Phil could master any skill with ease. Naturally charismatic, openly caring and friendly, Phil would lend a hand to anyone in need, friend or stranger. He was infinitely patient and honest.
Phil is survived by his wife of 39 years, Judy; his son Phil Jr. and daughter Jamie (Scott); his dad William Bogart; his sisters, to whom he was known as Papa, Phyllis (Cameron), Kathy, Carol (Harry), Laura (Fran), Fawn (Frank), Shannon (Tim), and Tanja (Ray); as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his mom Sue Bogart.
Phil’s family asks in lieu of formal service that you remember Phil in whatever way you feel closest to him, be it taking a drive in the woods, listening to a classic country song, or what he loved best, sitting around a bonfire drinkin’ a beer with family and friends. We also suggest donating to the charity Team Up Montana to help other families struggling with the burden of cancer.
We would like to thank Partners Hospice for their care in Phil's final days.